REGINA -- Seven people died after testing positive for COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, the province reported Tuesday. Saskatchewan also reported 194 new cases.

Five new deaths were reported in the 80-plus age range; four in Saskatoon and one in Regina. One person who died was in their 20s from the Northwest and one was in their 50s from the Central West.

There are 4,204 cases active out of 12,432 reported. There were 363 new recoveries on Tuesday.

Of the cases, 4,204 cases out of the 12,432 cases are considered active. A total of 8,130 individuals have recovered.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 263 (21.7 new cases per 100,000 population).

There are 13 new cases in the Far Northwest, one in the Far North Central, 11 in the Far Northeast, 28 in the Northwest, 21 in the North central zone, two in the Northeast, 53 in Saskatoon, 37 in Regina, one in the Southwest, five in the South Central region, 14 in the South East and three new cases are pending location details.

There have been 98 COVID-19 related deaths to date.

The SHA performed 2,438 tests on Monday.

PRIVATE GATHERINGS FURTHER RESTRICTED IN SASK.

Private indoor gatherings will be limited to members of immediate households in the latest round of COVID-19 restrictions out of Saskatchewan.

The new restrictions are in addition to those announced on Nov. 27, and will come into effect on Dec. 17.

All current public health measures will remain until Jan. 15.

SASK. TO RECEIVE 1,950 DOSES OF VACCINE TUESDAY

The first doses to arrive will go to healthcare workers in ICUs, emergency and COVID-19 units at Regina’s Pasqua and General Hospitals. Some quantity of the immunization will also go to staff of COVID-19 testing centres.