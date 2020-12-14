Advertisement
2 new COVID-19 deaths in Sask.; 269 more cases reported
Published Monday, December 14, 2020 9:15AM CST Last Updated Monday, December 14, 2020 1:48PM CST
FILE - Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported that two more people have died after testing positive for COVID-19 in addition to 269 new COVID-19 cases.
Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqib Shahab will provide a live COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. Monday. This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca
More to come...