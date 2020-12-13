REGINA -- Three more people have died of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, the province reported Sunday. Saskatchewan also reported 222 new cases.

Two of the individuals who died were in their 80s from Saskatoon. The third individual was in their 70s from Regina.

There are 4,188 cases considered active out of 11,971 reported to date. There were 128 new recoveries on Sunday.

There are 15 new cases in the far northwest, 9 in the far northeast, 39 in the northwest, 15 in the north central region, six in the northeast, 53 in Saskatoon, three in the central west region, eight in the central east, 57 in Regina, four in the southwest, six in the south central region and five in the south east.

Five cases with pending location details have been assigned to the far northeast (two), northwest (two) and Saskatoon (one).

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 264 (21.8 new cases per 100,000 population).

There are 117 people in hospital; 94 in inpatient care and 23 in intensive care.

In Saskatchewan, 89 people have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The SHA performed 2,948 tests on Saturday.