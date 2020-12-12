REGINA -- Two people were issued tickets as a result of a “Freedom Rally” held in front of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building on Saturday, according to police.

In a release, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said a man and a woman, from Saskatoon and Deer Valley respectively, were identified as the organizers of the event.

They were each fined $2,800 for “contravention of Public Health Orders relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Earlier Saturday, Regina Police said it would monitor the event to ensure public safety.

"Police will determine appropriate action based upon all the circumstances of the rally and continual assessment of the situation,” RPS said.