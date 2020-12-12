REGINA -- Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe responded to an anti-mask rally taking place in Regina, calling COVID-19 restrictions "insignificant" inconveniences relative to the lives lost to the virus.

The premier tweeted a message to the rally attendees shortly after the province reported a record setting 11 COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday.

"I understand a large anti-mask rally is being planned today in Regina. I hope those attending would consider how insignificant the inconveniences they are being asked to follow really are compared to the pain of losing a loved one," Moe's tweet reads.

Moe encouraged everyone to continue to follow public health orders, acknowledging the 11 lives lost.

"A sad day in our fight against COVID-19, we're reporting 11 new deaths. Our deepest condolences to the family & friends of those individuals. It's a sad reminder of why we all need to continue following all the public health orders & good practices that protect ourselves & others."

Ahead of the event at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building, the Regina Police Service said it would be monitoring the rally to "maintain the peace and ensure public safety."

"The Regina Police Service expects everyone in attendance at the event to follow Saskatchewan Health Authority recommendations, according to current Public Health Orders," RPS said in a release.

"Police will determine appropriate action based upon all the circumstances of the rally and continual assessment of the situation."

CTV News is not aware of any tickets handed out as a result of the rally.