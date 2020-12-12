REGINA -- Eleven more Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have passed away, setting a new single-day record for the province.

The deaths include one person in their 60s from the northeast zone, four people from Saskatoon; one person in their 50s and three people in the 80-plus age range, four people in the 80-plus age range from Regina and two people from the southeast zone; one in their 70s and another in the 80-plus age range.

These 11 deaths bring Saskatchewan’s total to 86.

The province also reported 274 new cases on Saturday, along with 713 recoveries. Saskatchewan has 4,097 active cases.

Active cases are expected to decline, as older cases are reviewed, the province said.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 292, or 24.1 per 100,000 population.

Of the new cases, there are eight in the far north west zone, 19 in the far northeast zone, 43 in the northwest, 23 in the north central zone, five in the northeast zone, 78 in Saskatoon, two in the central west zone, 13 in the central east zone, 57 in Regina, two in the southwest zone, 12 in the south central and 10 in the southeast zone.

Two new cases are pending residence information. Two cases pending residence information were assigned to the far northeast and north central zone.

A total of 118 people are in hospital in the province, including 95 in inpatient care and 23 in intensive care.

On Friday, 3,622 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.