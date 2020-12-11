REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is expanding drive-thru testing efforts in Regina and Saskatoon starting in the New Year.

According to the SHA, the expansion will happen once appropriate staffing is able to be mobilized and will result in expanded hours starting January 2, 2021 in Regina and January 4 in Saskatoon.

Regina's testing site will begin operating an hour and half earlier each day while Saskatoon's site will start staying open seven days a week with different hours on weekdays and weekends:

REGINA

International Trade Centre at Evraz Place, Hall C, 1700 Elphinstone Street

(11th Avenue entrance from Lewvan Drive on the west side of the complex)

Current hours:

1:00-7:00 p.m., 7 days a week

New hours as of January 2:

11:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m., 7 days a week

SASKATOON

3630 Thatcher Avenue

Current hours and days:

Tuesday - Thursday from 12:00 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

New hours and days as of January 4:

Monday - Friday from 12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday from 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

A referral is not required to access drive-thru COVID-19 testing but a mask must be worn. Everyone in a single vehicle should be members of the same, immediate household and a valid Health Card or other government-issued identification is needed to be tested.

Drive-thru testing is first come, first serve and waits should be expected, the SHA says.

Regina and Saskatoon are currently the two regions in the province with the most active cases of COVID-19.