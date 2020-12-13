Advertisement
COVID-19 cases reported at three schools in Regina
Published Sunday, December 13, 2020 12:14AM CST Last Updated Sunday, December 13, 2020 12:15AM CST
REGINA -- REGINA -- Regina Public Schools has announced COVID-19 cases at Sheldon-Williams Collegiate, Ethel Milliken School and Rosemont Community School.
In a news release, the school board said there was one case of COVID-19 at each school.
The school board said school staff have informed close contacts of the person who tested positive.
The school board said information letters will be sent to families on Monday, December 14.