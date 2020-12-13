REGINA -- REGINA -- Regina Public Schools has announced COVID-19 cases at Sheldon-Williams Collegiate, Ethel Milliken School and Rosemont Community School.

In a news release, the school board said there was one case of COVID-19 at each school.

The school board said school staff have informed close contacts of the person who tested positive.

The school board said information letters will be sent to families on Monday, December 14.