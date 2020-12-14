REGINA -- Private indoor gatherings will be limited to members of immediate households in the latest round of COVID-19 restrictions out of Saskatchewan.

The new restrictions are in addition to those announced on Nov. 27, and will come into effect on Dec. 17.

All current public health measures will remain until Jan. 15.

Single-person households are allowed to meet with one household of five people or fewer. Co-parenting arrangements, caregivers and support services in the home are permitted to continue.

Public, outdoor gatherings must not exceed 10 participants.

Premier Scott Moe said in a news conference on Monday that, due to the spread of COVID-19, this year would see a “different kind of Christmas."

“I know this is going to be very challenging for many of us” Moe said. “It needs to be a quieter Christmas. Lets take advantage of the quiet time ahead of us.”

Moe suggested spending time with ones immediate household, working from home and enjoying community outdoor activites as ways to pass the time over the holidays.

CHRISTMAS DAY

Retail locations must reduce their capacity by 50 per cent, as of Christmas Day. Large stores will be required to limit capacity to 25 per cent.

PERSONAL SERVICES AND EVENTS

Casinos and bingo halls must close as of Dec. 19.

Including staff, personal services are permitted to operate at 50 per cent capacity. This includes hairdresser, barber, esthetics, massage therapy, acupuncture and tattooing services.

Event venues, conference facilities, arenas, arts venues, museums, movie and live theatres and banquet facilities may still host up to 30 people. This includes weddings, funerals and places of worship.



"In the event that there is any disparity between the Re-Open Saskatchewan guidance and the public health orders, the public health orders must be followed," the province said in a news release.