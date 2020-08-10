REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority says 18 people who work at the K-Bro Linens facility in Regina have tested positive for COVID-19.

Despite the numbers, it says all 150 employees have been tested and the risk of transmission is low.

The SHA said employees who tested positive, or anyone who was in close contact with them, are now self-isolating.

The SHA identified some of these cases after people called 811, though the majority was done through active contact tracing.

It said all of the 11 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Regina on Saturday were K-Bro employees or close contacts of the employees.

A microbiologist has been on site and has determined the linens are safe for use in health care facilities, the SHA said.

It said the assessment determined there is no safety concern for processed linen.