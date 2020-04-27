REGINA -- Police have charged six people with first-degree murder in Regina’s sixth homicide of the year.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Princess Street around 12:40 p.m. for a report of an injured person in the home. Police say a male youth was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, police said they were investigating the death as the city’s sixth homicide of the year.

Police have charged two adults and four youths in relation to the death. The victim is a 16-year-old boy, police said in a news release.

Police have identified the victim, but say he cannot be named because he was a youth and there are other youths charged in his death.

His next-of-kin have been notified. An autopsy was performed on Friday.

Arden Paquachan, 18, was arrested on Friday and charged with first-degree murder.

Brandon Shayden Lee Charette, 18, who also goes by Hapa, was arrested on Sunday and charged with first-degree murder and breaching conditions.

Four male youths, two aged 15, one 16 and one 17, were all arrested Sunday. All four are charged with first-degree murder. Two are also facing charges for breaching conditions.

All six accused appeared in court on Monday morning.