REGINA -- Police say the death of a man in a home on Princess Street on Thursday is now considered a homicide.

Officers were called to the home in the 1000 block of Princess Street around 12:40 p.m. for a report of an injured man. According to police, the man declared dead at the scene.

Police say the man has been identified, but his name isn’t being released at this time. An autopsy was performed on Friday.

There are no other details available at this time.

This is the city’s sixth homicide of 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.