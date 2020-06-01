REGINA -- Police have charged a man and a woman after finding fentanyl, methamphetamine and guns in a residence in east Regina.

The Street Gang Unit searched a residence in the 3900 block of Green Falls Drive around 9:50 p.m. Friday. According to police, the male suspect drove up to the block, where he was arrested without incident. Police say they found fentanyl, meth, cash, cell phones and other materials. They also found more drugs, cash and a gun in the residence. A woman was arrested without incidents.

A 23-year-old man and 26-year-old woman, both from Regina, are facing multiple charges including possession of fentanyl and meth, and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

They appeared in court on Monday morning.