REGINA -- Regina police have laid two second-degree murder charges for the death of Amber Wood.

Bobby Edward Dawson Gray, 20, and Peyton Anthony Stevenson, 22, both of Regina are charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm contrary for probation order and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The two men were apprehended at a house in the 1200 block of Wascana St. One suspect was arrested without incident and another fled on floot. He was apprehended by a canine team and was treated in hospital for a dog bite.

Two other individuals have been charged in relation to the murder, bringing the total number of suspects charged with the death to four.

Justin Julien Englot, 29, and Jayden Marie Sanford, 25 of Regina have both been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. Police reported these charges on Jan. 19.

Amber Dawn Wood, 38, of Bienfait, Sask. died after she was shot on Saturday morning.

The Regina Police Service said it was dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Athol Street after 8 a.m. on Saturday, for a report of a woman who had been shot.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a woman who was seriously injured. She was transported to hospital by EMS. She later died.

Wood’s family has been notified of her death.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).