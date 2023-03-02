2 in 3 Canadians, 41% in Sask. believe China attempted to interfere with federal elections: poll

According to a recent poll by the Angus Reid Institute, two in three Canadians surveyed believed there was attempted interference from China in Canada’s last two federal elections.

The survey comes in the wake of reports of attempted interference in Canada's democratic process by the Chinese government. Despite the concerns, on Tuesday one of Canada's highest-ranking intelligence officials assured MPs that "the last two federal elections were fair and legitimate."

Thirty-two tper cent of the Angus Reid poll's respondents believe China definitely tried to interfere in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Another 33 per cent said it probably tried to interfere.

Only six per cent believe there was no interference from China at all.

In Saskatchewan, 41 per cent of the 124 asked said they believe China definitely attempted election interference. Twenty-seven per cent said probably and only four per cent said they believe China did not attempt to interfere at all.

(Source: Angus Reid Institute)

Angus Reid said other key findings from the poll revealed that seven in 10 Canadians believe the federal government is afraid to stand up to China.

According to the poll, 32 per cent of past Liberal voters believe the allegations of attempted election interference from Beijing are overblown. However, 43 per cent of past Liberal voters in the poll said they believe the allegations are a serious threat to Canada’s democracy.

The Angus Reid Institute conducted the survey online from Feb. 23 to 25 among a representative of randomized sample of 1,622 Canadian adults who were members of the Angus Reid Forum.

A probability sample of that size would carry a margin of error of +/- two percentage points 19 times out of 20, Angus Reid said.

--With files from Rachel Aiello