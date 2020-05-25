REGINA -- The province of Saskatchewan is reporting two new COVID-19 cases and eight new recoveries on Monday.

One of the new cases is in the far north and the other is in the north.

Saskatchewan now has a total of 634 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 81 are considered active. There have been a total of 546 recoveries in the province.

There are currently six people in hospital, including four in the ICU in Saskatoon. One person in Regina and the north region are receiving inpatient care.

Total cases break down into 252 from the far north, 167 in Saskatoon, 111 in the north, 76 in Regina, 16 in the south and 12 in the central region.

The far north has the most active cases at 68. The north and Saskatoon each have six active cases, there is one from the south and no active cases from Regina or the central region.

Of the cases in the province, 141 are from travel, 358 are from community contacts, 76 have no known exposure and 59 are under investigation.

There have been 50 cases in health-care workers in the province so far.

Ages break down into 93 cases in people under 19, 226 cases between 20 and 39, 193 between 40 and 59, 104 between 60 and 79 and 18 over the age of 80. The cases are 51 per cent female and 49 per cent male.

Seven people have died from COVID-19 complications in Saskatchewan.

To date, the province has performed 44,312 COVID-19 tests.

Saskatchewan residents returning to work are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 test if they choose. Testing is available to anyone workmen outside the home, or anyone who will be leaving their home to work as part of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan.