REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported two deaths of residents who had tested positive for COVID-19, in addition to 247 new cases on Wednesday.

There have been 206 COVID-19 related deaths in Saskatchewan to date, and the provinces fatality rate is now 1.1 per cent.

The two latest residents reported to have died were over the age of 80, and living in the North Central and Saskatoon zones.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 316 (26.1 new cases per 100,000 people.)

There were 249 new recoveries reported on Wednesday, leaving the province with 3,748 active cases.

Hospitalizations in Saskatchewan have reached 205; 169 people are receiving inpatient care and 36 people are in intensive care.

The new cases are located in:

Far Northwest (12)

Far North Central (10)

Far Northeast (Nine)

Northwest (24)

North Central (27)

Northeast (27)

Saskatoon (82)

Central West (One)

Central East (Eight)

Regina (23)

13 new cases have pending location details.

Eighteen previously reported cases have been assigned locations.

The SHA processed 2,620 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday.

SASK. VACCINATIONS

There have been 10,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered to date in Saskatchewan in Dec. 15, 2020.

SASK. PREMIER CLARIFIES IT WAS PROVINCE'S DECISION TO HOLD BACK 2ND DOSES OF PFIZER VACCINE

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe took some of the responsibility for a slower distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, stating it was the province’s decision to hold back second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Moe admitted the process should be going faster, speaking Tuesday at the legislative building.

He said the decision to hold back the vaccines was based on advice from both the government and Pfizer.

“For the Pfizer pilot project, we decided to withhold the second dose of that vaccine. We’re no longer doing that with Pfizer deliveries that are coming in now. Instead we are administering all of the doses we receive,” Moe said.

SASK. TOP DOC SAYS COVID-19 TRANSMISSION LINKED TO BARS IS RISING

COVID-19 transmission linked to bars is on the rise, according to the province’s chief medical health officer.

Dr. Saqib Shahab said more fines have been slapped down on businesses breaking the restrictions.

"We have issued warning letters and fines to several bars, for example, where business owners are not complying with the guidelines," Shahab told reporters in a news conference on Tuesday.