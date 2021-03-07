REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported two more residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, in addition to 116 new cases.

One of the residents who died was under 19 years-old living in the Northwest zone, the other was a person in their 40s living in the Far Northwest zone.

There are 1,518 active cases in the province. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 152, or 12.4 new cases per 100,000 cases.

The new cases reported Sunday are located in Far Northwest (six), Far North Central (one), Far Northeast (three), Northwest (six), North Central (eight), Saskatoon (19), Central West (two), Central East (eight), Regina (50), Southwest (two), South Central (five) and Southeast (six) zones.

The province reported 209 new recoveries on Sunday.

There are 136 people in hospital, including 22 in intensive care.

The SHA processed 2,263 tests on Saturday.

VACCINES IN SASK.

There were 1,428 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered to Saskatchewan residents on Saturday.

These doses were administered in the Northwest (388), North Central (226), Saskatoon (522), and Regina (292) zones

Two shipments of Pfizer vaccines are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. These vaccines will be allocated to the Saskatoon (3,510), Regina (3,510), North Battleford (4,680), Yorkton (1,170), and Prince Albert (1,170) zones.