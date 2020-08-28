REGINA -- Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Saskatchewan on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 1,611 cases.

In a release, the province said one new case is in the far north west zone while the other is in Saskatoon.

A total of 44 cases are currently considered active. An additional 16 people recovered from the virus.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer, will update the province on the latest COVID-19 information at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Regionally:

One active case in the far north region (zero far north central, one far north west, zero far north east)

Nine active cases in the north region (eight north west, zero north central, one north east)

Eight active cases in Saskatoon

One active case in Regina

One active cases in the central region (one central west, one central east)

24 active cases in the south region (13 south west, 11 south central, zero south east)

Three people are in hospital related to the virus in Saskatchewan. One person is in inpatient care and two people are in intensive care, all in Saskatoon.

1,561 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan on Thursday.