REGINA -- Two businesses on Victoria Ave. in Regina were potentially exposed to COVID-19 last week, according to a release from the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

The exposures occurred on Oct. 3 at the following locations:

October 3: Dad’s Organic Market, 425 Victoria Ave., Regina, from 1:15 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

October 3: Jolly’s Medical Supplies, 120 Victoria Ave., Regina, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified dates and times to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19.

They should call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing, the SHA said. All other individuals who are not experiencing symptoms should self monitor for 14 days. COVID-19 symptoms may develop from two to 14 days following exposure to the virus.