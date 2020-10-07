REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as well as a multijurisdictional outbreak.

There are four new cases in Saskatoon, three in Regina, one in the central west region, one in the central east and one in the south east.

There are 138 cases active. Eleven new recoveries brings the provincial total to 1,832.

Five people are in hospital in the province including four people recioving inpatient care inn Saskatoon, and one person in ICU in Regina.

MULTIJURISDICTIONAL OUTBREAK

The SHA declared a community outbreak related to a number of Full Gospel Outreach events in Prince Albert between Sept. 14 to Oct. 4. Contact tracing is currently being done on more than 100 people across Saskatchewan.

Public health is asking anyone who attended these events to self-isolate immediately, and to contact 811 for a testing referral.

REGIONALLY

457 cases are from the south area (225 south west, 205 south central, 27 south east)

414 cases are from the Saskatoon area

360 cases are from the far north area (351 far north west, 0 far north central, 9 far north east)

284 cases are from the central area (177 central west, 107 central east)

282 cases are from the north area (132 north west, 81 north central, 69 north east)

197 cases are from the Regina area

The SHA performed 1,730 tests on Tuesday.

MARION MCVEETY SCHOOL CLOSED AFTER POSITIVE COVID-19 CASE

Regina’s Marion McVeety School will be closed on Wednesday, Oct. 7, after the Saskatchewan Health Authority confirmed a positive case of COVID-19.

Regina Public Schools announced the closure of the south Regina elementary school in a media release on Tuesday night.

TWO NEW COVID-19 EXPOSURES IN REGINA AND ESTEVAN

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is alerting the public to two new COVID-19 exposures in Regina and Estevan.

The following businesses were affected:

ESTEVAN

October 4 - Sobey’s, 440 King Street, Estevan, from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

REGINA

September 30 - Mr. Sub, 3964 Albert Street, Regina, Gold Square Mall from 6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified dates and times to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19.