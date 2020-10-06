REGINA -- There are 16 new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, the province reported on Tuesday.

There are six new cases in Saskatoon, three in the central east region, two in Regina, two in the south east zone, one in the far north west, one in north central and one cases location in pending.

There are 139 active cases in the province.

There were 20 new recoveries reported on Tuesday.

Two people are in hospital including one in intensive care in Regina.

REGIONALLY

456 cases are from the south area (225 south west, 205 south central, 26 south east)

410 cases are from the Saskatoon area

360 cases are from the far north area (351 far north west, 0 far north central, 9 far north east)

282 cases are from the north area (132 north west, 81 north central, 69 north east)

281 cases are from the central area (176 central west, 105 central east)

194 cases are from the Regina area

One (1) case has pending residence location

The SHA performed 1,597 tests on Monday.

DOZENS OF POTENTIAL EXPOSURE WARNINGS ISSUED

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning of several COVID-19 exposures in communities throughout Saskatchewan.

The communities listed include Regina, Yorkton, Prince Albert, Dafoe and Stornoway.

REGINA

September 27: Edo Japan, 2126 Prince of Wales Dr., Regina, SK, from 4:30 to 5:00 p.m.

October 1: Boathouse, Cornwall Centre, 2102 11 Ave, Regina from 2-3:30 p.m.

October 1: Zumiez, Cornwall Centre, 2102 11 Ave, Regina from 2-3:30 p.m.

October 1: Sobey's Liquor Rochdale, 1060 Pasqua Street North, Regina from 4-4:30 p.m.

October 1: Gaslight Tattoo Parlour, 1816 9 Ave N, Regina from 5-5:30 p.m.

YORKTON

September 19: Subway 52120, 5F-275 Broadway St, Yorkton from 8-11 a.m.

September 19: Subway 7929, 16 Broadway St E, Yorkton from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

September 20: Subway 7929, 16 Broadway St E, Yorkton from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

September 21-22 & 25: Subway 7929, 16 Broadway St E, Yorkton from 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

September 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, October 1, 2 and 3: Kia Auto group Dealership, Yorkton, SK, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

September 26, 27, and 28: Superstore, Yorkton, SK, Sept. 26 from 5:50 to 6:30 p.m., Sept. 27 from 2:00 to 2:30 p.m., Sept. 28 from 9:00 to 9:30 a.m.

September 28: Gallagher Centre, Yorkton, SK, from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m.

September 29: Wendy’s, Yorkton, SK, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

September 30, October 1 and 3: Prairie Donair, Yorkton, SK, Sept. 30 from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m., Oct. 1 from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m., Oct. 3 from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m.

September 26: Subway 7929, 16 Broadway St E, Yorkton from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

September 27: Joe Beeverz, 2-146 Broadway St E, Yorkton from 12-1 p.m. & 4-7 p.m.

September 28: Shoppers Drug Mart, Parkland Mall, 277 Broadway St E Unit 33, Yorkton from 1:30-2 p.m.

September 28: Dollarama, Parkland Mall, 275 Broadway St E, Yorkton from 8-9 p.m.

September 28 & 30: Yorkton Martial Arts Training Centre, 295 Broadway St W, Yorkton from 6:30-7:45 p.m.

September 29, 30, October 1. 2: Subway 7929, 16 Broadway St E, Yorkton from 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

September 29: Joe Beeverz, 2-146 Broadway St E, Yorkton from 5-11 p.m.

September 29, 30 & Oct 2: Mr. Mike's, 35-275 Broadway St E, Yorkton from 4-10 p.m.

September 30: Value Village, Parkland Mall, 277 Broadway St E Suite 33A, Yorkton from 12-12:30 p.m.

October 2: Mobil at Superstore (Gas Bar), 88 Highway 9 South, Yorkton from 7-7:30 p.m.

October 3: Joe Beeverz, 2-146 Broadway St E, Yorkton from 12-1:15 p.m.

October 3: Subway 7929, 16 Broadway St E, Yorkton from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority announced it was restricting access to the Yorkton Regional Health Centre St. Anthony’s Hospital in Esterhazy, Langenberg Health Care Complex, Lakeside Manor Care Home in Saltcoats and Centennial Special Care Home in Esterhazy

PRINCE ALBERT

September 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25, 29 & 30: Prince Albert Gospel Church at Central Ave, 921 Central Ave, Prince Albert from 7:30-11 p.m.

September 21: Shell (2 Ave), 149 16 St W, Prince Albert from 6-7 p.m.

September 21-25: Smitty's Restaurant, 2995 2 Ave W, Prince Albert from 4-6 p.m.

September 21 & 24: Safeway Grocery Store, South Hill Mall, 2995 2 Ave W, Prince Albert from 5-6 p.m.

September 22: Peoples Jewelers, South Hill Mall, 2295 2 Ave W, Prince Albert from 5-6 p.m.

September 23: Petro-Canada Fuel Station, 3451 2 Ave W, Prince Albert, 5-6 p.m.

September 24: Petro-Canada Fuel Station, 3451 2 Ave W, Prince Albert, 2-4 p.m.

September 25: Petro-Canada Fuel Station, 3451 2 Ave W, Prince Albert, 3-4 p.m. & 6-7 p.m.

September 25: Peoples Jewelers, South Hill Mall, 22952 Ave W, Prince Albert from 4-5 p.m.

September 25: Giant Tiger (Uptown), 267 32 St W, Prince Albert from 3-4 p.m.

September 28: Dollarama (Cornerstone), 801 15 Street E, Prince Albert from 2-4 p.m.

October 1: Smitty's Restaurant, 2995 2 Ave W, Prince Albert from 4-5:15 p.m.

September 28: Twenty Four Seven Travel Centre, Junction Highway 6 & Highway 16, Dafoe from 1-1:30 p.m.

STORNOWAY

September 24: Combine Bee, Stornoway, SK Farm, from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m.

DAFOE