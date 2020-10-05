REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government reported on Monday nine new cases of COVID-19.

In a news release, the province said 143 cases are considered active. Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,968 cases and 1,801 recoveries.

There is one new case in the Saskatoon area, five in the central east zone, one in the Regina area, one in the south central region and one in the south east zone.

One person is in hospital in intensive care in Regina. There have been 19 more recoveries.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 24 deaths.

REGIONALLY:

One active case from the far north area (one far north west, zero far north east)

Nine active cases from the north area (zero north west, seven north central, two north east)

50 active cases from the Saskatoon area

26 active cases from the Regina area

41 active cases from the central area (two central west, 39 central east)

16 active cases from the south area (three south west, eight south central, five south east)

As of Oct. 3, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 140,782 people tested per million population. The national rate was 202,872 people tested per million population.

There were 2,612 COVID-19 tests performed on Sunday in Saskatchewan.

PHYSICAL DISTANCING DIFFICULT FOR SASK. TEACHERS

Many Saskatchewan teachers that responded to a recent survey say it has been difficult to maintain physical distancing of two metres while in the classroom.

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation survey, posted on Friday, said 89 per cent of 2,108 teacher respondents reported difficulty in social distancing.

MORE THAN 20 COVID-19 EXPOSURES REPORTED THROUGHOUT SOUTHERN, CENTRAL SASK.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning of several COVID-19 exposures in communities throughout southern and central Saskatchewan.

The list of affected communities includes Yorkton, Saskatoon, Moose Jaw, Pelly, Fort Qu'Appelle, Regina, Balgonie and Norquay.

Click here for the full list of exposure warnings.