REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning of several COVID-19 exposures in communities throughout southern and central Saskatchewan.

The list of affected communities includes Yorkton, Saskatoon, Moose Jaw, Pelly, Fort Qu'Appelle, Regina, Balgonie and Norquay.

The following businesses and locations were affected by the potential exposures:

REGINA

September 26 – The Canadian Brewhouse, 2005 Prince of Wales Drive, Regina from 8-9:30 p.m.

SASKATOON

September 21-22 – City Bus Route 65 Kensington, Saskatoon from 7:01-7:59 a.m.

September 21-22 – City Bus Route 61 Blairmore, Saskatoon from 7:08-7:35 a.m.

September 21-22 – City Bus Route 6 Market Mall via Preston, Saskatoon from 8:01-8:59 a.m.

YORKTON

September 18 – City Limits Inn, 8 Betts Avenue, Yorkton from 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.

September 19 – Melrose Place, 16 Broadway Street West, Yorkton from 7-8 p.m.

September 20 – McDonald’s, 94 Broadway Street West, Yorkton from 10-10:30 a.m.

September 22 – Canadian Tire, 277 Broadway Street East, Yorkton from 1-2 p.m.

September 22 – Omagakii, #7-30 Third Avenue, Yorkton form 7-7:30 p.m.

September 23 – Save On Food, 277 Broadway Street East, Yorkton from 6-6:30 p.m.

September 24 – Yorkton Co-op Gas Bar, 110 Palliser Way, Yorkton from 2-2:30 p.m.

September 25 – Walmart, 240 Hamilton Road, Yorkton from 10-10:30 a.m.

September 30 – Superstore, 206 Broadway Street East, Yorkton from 10:30-11 a.m.

September 30 – Walmart, 240 Hamilton Road, Yorkton from 5:30-6 p.m.

MOOSE JAW

September 21-28 – North Dairy Queen, 1711 Main St N, Moose Jaw from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. every weekday

September 25 – Dollarama in Town N Country Mall, 1235 Main St N, Moose Jaw from 4-8 p.m.

September 26-27 – Dollarama in Town N Country Mall, 1235 Main St N, Moose Jaw from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

OTHER COMMUNITIES

September 25 – Pelly Grocery Market, 120 Main Street, Pelly from 6-6:30 p.m.

September 26 – A&W, 597 Bay Avenue South, Fort Qu’Appelle from 5-5:30 p.m.

September 26 – Flying J Travel Centre, 1800 North Service Road, Balgonie from 10-10:30 p.m.

September 28 – Norquay Co-op, 13 SK-49 East, Norquay from 12:30-1 p.m.

“Public Health officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified dates during the specified times to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19 and to call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing,” the SHA said in an alert Saturday.

All other individuals who are not experiencing symptoms should self-monitor for 14 days. People may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19.