REGINA -- Regina’s Marion McVeety School will be closed on Wednesday, Oct. 7, after the Saskatchewan Health Authority confirmed a positive case of COVID-19.

Regina Public Schools announced the closure of the south Regina elementary school in a media release on Tuesday night.

“This is a precautionary action taken for the safety of everyone at McVeety School. We are also cleaning and disinfecting all school spaces according to recommended health and safety protocols,” the release said.

The board said parents, guardians and staff were informed of the closure via automated messaging on Tuesday evening.

School staff will be contacting parents with further details.

Any staff, student or school family members that show COVID-19 symptoms are encouraged to contact HealthLine 811.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, cough, headache, muscle and/or joint aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose, nasal congestion, conjunctivitis, dizziness, fatigue, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite (difficulty feeding for children), loss of sense of taste or smell, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing.