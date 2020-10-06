REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is alerting the public to two new COVID-19 exposures in Regina and Estevan.

The following businesses were affected:

ESTEVAN

October 4 - Sobey’s, 440 King Street, Estevan, from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

REGINA

September 30 - Mr. Sub, 3964 Albert Street, Regina, Gold Square Mall from 6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified dates and times to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19.

They should call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing, the SHA said. All other individuals who are not experiencing symptoms should self monitor for 14 days. COVID-19 symptoms may develop from two to 14 days following exposure to the virus.