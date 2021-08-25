REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government is increasing the sales tax on vape products from six per cent to 20 per cent.

The tax hike will bring vape-related products in line with cigarettes, and comes with a move to limit the sale of flavoured vape products to age-restricted specialty shops.

These changes were introduced in the 2021-22 provincial budget.

The government says the additional cost will help "prevent vapour products from being attractive to youth and non-smokers."

Alberta introduced a similar tax last year.

“Our government is supporting efforts to reduce youth vaping rates by ensuring fruit and candy flavoured vaping products targeting youth are only sold where youth are not present,” Health Minister Paul Merriman said.

The Tobacco and Vapour Products Control Act came into effect in February of 2020 and restricts the sale of vaping products to people 18 or older. It also prohibits the display of vaping products at stores young people can access and restricts using vaping products around public buildings like schools.