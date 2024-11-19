REGINA
Regina

    • No injuries reported in Queen Street house fire

    (Regina Fire) (Regina Fire)
    Share

    Regina Fire says no injuries were reported in a house fire on Monday evening.

    According to a post on X, crews were called to a home on the 1100 block of Queen Street where they arrived to heavy smoke and fire conditions.

    “Crews quickly knocked down the fire and were able to complete searches,” the post said.

    The fire remains under investigation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Woman charged after Ontario toddler dies from drug toxicity

    A 40-year-old woman is facing charges in the death of a toddler who was found without vital signs in a Niagara Falls, Ont., home last year. Niagara regional police say officers found the two-year-old child after they were called to a home on Nov. 21, 2023.

    What three storms impacting the country have in common

    A trifecta of storm systems is impacting Canada this week. A 'bomb' cyclone is bringing severe wind to coastal B.C, while a Texas low has triggered snow and winter storm warnings in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. On the east coast, a stalled area of low pressure has put Atlantic Canada into several days of cloudy, damp, and windy weather.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News