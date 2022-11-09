'20 years of economic prosperity': Cowessess First Nation launches Awasis Solar Project

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What the 'Freedom Convoy' commission heard about the Alberta blockade

Over the last two days, the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act heard witness testimony about the Coutts, Alta., protest. From texts the mayor sent accusing then-premier of Alberta Jason Kenney of 'ignoring... domestic terrorists,' to protesters' push for political meetings, here are they key takeaways from the Coutts-focused testimony.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener