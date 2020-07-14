REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Games Council announced Regina has been awarded the Saskatchewan Winter Games in February of 2022.

“We wanted to go to a community that was a little bit larger in size, that had amenities, lots of hotel space, lots of options for sport venues,” said Mark Bracken, executive director of the Saskatchewan Games Council.

It’s the first time in the 50 year history of the games that a major center in Saskatchewan will host the multi-sport affair.

Normally, the games are staged in small cities across Saskatchewan, like North Battleford in 2018, and Prince Albert in 2014. However, COVID-19 posed challenges for those communities, so Regina was given an exception.

“Saskatoon and Regina are not eligible to host the Saskatchewan games,” noted Bracken. “They’re larger centres and they get opportunities to host major national and international events like Grey Cups and Briers and World Hockey Championships.”

The games will feature over 1,500 athletes from across the province. They’ll compete in 16 different sports, including futsal and mixed doubles curling, which are making their winter games debut.

Additionally, the Saskatchewan Games Council has 50 reasons to make these games memorable.

“Built into opening and closing ceremonies and at the event itself, we plan to have some extra special events to celebrate that 50th anniversary,” said Bracken.

COVID-19 has disrupted most major events this year, including the Grey Cup which was scheduled to be played in Regina in November. These games could make up for a portion of those economic losses.

“We’re estimating between a $4 million to $6 million economic impact to the City of Regina for hosting these games.”

Lloydminster was supposed to host the Saskatchewan Summer Games this month, but it was postponed to 2021.

Bracken is optimistic the pandemic will be a distant memory when the winter games roll around.

“Really hopeful that by February of 2022 we’re far enough along with this that these games will go on as planned.”

The games are expected to bring over 5,000 spectators to the week long event in Regina.