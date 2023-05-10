23-year-old who refused to do chores called 911 on mother after she shut off home's Wi-Fi signal

A 23-year-old woman was asked to leave her mother’s house after calling 911 when she shut off the home’s Wi-Fi.

According to a tweet from Regina polices’ Cst. Mike Seel, the 23-year-old was asked to help out with chores and refused which prompted her mother to turn off the home's Wi-Fi connection.

The adult woman was allegedly living with her mother rent-free, according to Seel.

Seel said after the woman called 911 she was told her concern wasn't an emergency and then called Regina police's administration line.