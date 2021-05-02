REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 238 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and identified 161 more variants of concern (VoC).

One more Saskatchewan residents died after testing positive for COVID-19; a person in their 60s who lived in the Central East zone.

Saskatchewan reported 2,437 active cases on Sunday, as well as 253 more recoveries.

One hundred sixty-seven people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, including 39 in intensive care.

New cases are located in the Far Northwest (19), Far Northeast (one), Northwest (22), North Central (23), Northeast (four), Saskatoon (40), Central West (eight), Central East (eight), Regina (59), Southwest (five), South Central (21), Southeast (22) Six new cases are pending location details.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 236, or 19.3 new cases per 100,000 people.

REGINA DRIVE THRU VACCINE CLINIC

Regina’s drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic closed before 10 a.m., Sunday after the line reached its maximum capacity. Residents were seen lining up at the International Trade Centre at Evraz Place by 3:30 a.m.

The drive-thru re-opened Sunday after a two-week closure due to vaccine supply.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Saskatchewan has identified 161 more VoC. There have been 7,160 reported to date.

There are no new lineage results to report on Sunday.

VACCINES

The Saskatchewan Health Authority delivered 8,527 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Eighty-one per cent of Saskatchewan residents over 60 have received their first dose, sixty-three per cent of people over 40 have received their first dose and forty-two per cent of people over 18 have received their first dose.