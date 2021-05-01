Advertisement
Sask. reports 262 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths
Published Saturday, May 1, 2021 12:22PM CST Last Updated Saturday, May 1, 2021 1:40PM CST
REGINA -- Saskatchewan recorded 262 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, along with three more deaths and 233 recoveries.
There are 167 people in hospital across the province; 38 people are receiving intensive care.
Labs identified another 205 COVID-19 variant cases in Saskatchewan, 6,999 have been identified so far.
