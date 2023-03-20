$250K cheque presented to Hospitals of Regina Foundation by Evening in Greece committee

The Hospitals of Regina Foundation (HRF) received a $250,000 donation on Monday, thanks to the success of the recent Evening in Greece event.

The Evening in Greece Committee presented the cheque for the record breaking donation at the HRF head office.

At the event, $125,000 was raised, which was matched by Knight Cares and the Knight family.

The money will be put towards pediatrics programs here in Regina.

This was the 29th year for the Evening in Greece. Over $2.7 million have been raised at the annual event.