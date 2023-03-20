$250K cheque presented to Hospitals of Regina Foundation by Evening in Greece committee

Left to Right: Spiro Bonis Chairperson, An Evening in Greece, Dino Sophocleous, president at CEO of HRF, Minister Don McMorris, Thomas Siarkos, Memories Dining & Bar. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News) Left to Right: Spiro Bonis Chairperson, An Evening in Greece, Dino Sophocleous, president at CEO of HRF, Minister Don McMorris, Thomas Siarkos, Memories Dining & Bar. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener