REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan reported 254 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Friday.

There were 269 variants of concern newly detected. A total of 1,951 variant cases have been identified, as of April 1.

One person in their 60s from the Saskatoon zone died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 254 new cases are located in the Far North West (one), Far North East (three), North West (13), North Central (12), North East (nine), Saskatoon (36), Central East (eight), Regina (112), South Central (22) and South East (31) zones. Seven new cases are pending residence information.

A total of 193 people are in hospital in Saskatchewan related to the disease, including 37 people in intensive or critical care. The Regina zone accounts for 103 of the province's hospitalizations.

The province surpassed 2,000 active COVID-19 cases for the first time since Feb. 9, sitting at 2,036 as of Friday. A total of 150 people were reported recovered from the virus.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 212, or 17.3 new cases per 100,000 population.

The province processed 4,780 COVID-19 tests on Thursday, setting a new single-day high.

VACCINES

There were 8,109 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Thursday. The province said there have been 208,742 doses distributed in Saskatchewan.

The new doses were give in the Far North West (242), Far North East (138), North Central (500), North West (413), North East (604), Saskatoon (2,225), Central West (11), Central East (1,599), Regina (1,911), South West (242) and South East (224) zones.

On Thursday, the province expanded eligibility for vaccine booking to those 58 years and older.

New walk-in and drive-thru vaccine clinics are slated to open in Regina, Saskatoon, Yorkton, Moose Jaw, Weyburn, Swift Current, Prince Albert, Lloydminster and North Battleford.