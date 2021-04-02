REGINA -- Additional COVID-19 vaccine clinics are opening in Swift Current and Weyburn over the long weekend.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority announced Thursday that new drive-thru and walk-in clinics would open in several southern Saskatchewan communities over the next week.

Swift Current and Weyburn are the first to open, with some vaccination options available over the weekend.

Moose Jaw and Yorkton will open up clinics later in the week.

SWIFT CURRENT

Walk-in clinic – Opening April 2 - 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. 6-1061 Central Ave North

Drive-thru clinic – Opening April 3 - 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. - 801 Cheadle St W

WEYBURN

Walk-in clinic – Opening April 3

Drive-thru clinic – Opening April 6

YORKTON

Drive-thru clinic – Opening April 6

MOOSE JAW

Walk-in clinic – Opening April 7

Drive-thru clinic – Opening April 9

Regina's drive-thru AstraZeneca clinic is also reopening on April 3. It was temporarily closed due to limited supply of the vaccine.

The SHA said opening times and locations would be announced for each clinic the day before they open. AstraZeneca vaccinations are currently available to those 55 years and older in Saskatchewan.

"If you're 55 and older, this is a great option to get your vaccine right away. If you have already made an appointment you can still come through one of these drive-thru clinics. We just ask that you cancel your appointment so we can allocate that to someone else," Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman said.

Earlier than expected allocations of AstraZeneca vaccines helped speed up the opening of these new clinics.

Saskatchewan is scheduled to receive 55,000 doses through April 7, including more than 45,000 doses allocated from the United States arriving Thursday.

Although vaccinations are picking up pace over the long weekend, the health minister reminded Saskatchewan residents to not let their guard down.

"Our vaccine clinics are not taking the weekend off. Unfortunately, neither is the virus. So until a lot more of us have a chance to be vaccinated, we will have to all keep doing our part," Merriman said.

"We have to keep being extremely cautious in order to protect ourselves and those around us, so please follow the public health orders."

The additional clinics announced on Thursday will continue to operate alongside pre-existing clinics.

Walk in and drive-thru clinics are also opening in Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Lloydminister and North Battleford.