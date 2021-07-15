REGINA -- A woman is facing second-degree murder charges following the death of a 2-year-old girl in Regina last month.

Brittney Catherine Emma Burghardt, 26, is charged with second-degree murder. Justin Noah Paul Anderson, 24, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder. They are both charged with forcible confinement.

On June 9 police were called to a home in the 2300 block of Retallack St. where the incident occurred. It was reported to officers that the child had fallen down the stairs. The injured child was taken to hospital where she was later air-transported to Saskatoon. The child died four days later.

The accused both appeared in court Thursday morning. This is Regina’s seventh homicide of 2021.