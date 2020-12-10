REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan has announced a second round of funding to help keep school staff and students safe during the pandemic.

The government approved $37.5 million in funds, in addition to the $51 million in support for schools announced in September.

The funds were allocated from the COVID contingency fund.

“This funding will provide for additional cleaning supplies, supports for online learning and the more than 400 staff that have been hired through the first phase of funding,” Education Minister Dustin Duncan said.

The funding will go toward:

$5.2 million for sanitization, including 107 additional staff

$7.2 million for equipment and furniture

$21 million for remote learning, including 279 teachers and staff

$2.6 million for technology upgrades, including additional computers

$1.5 million for other costs including supervision and mental health supports

There is $26 million remaining in the COVID contingency fund