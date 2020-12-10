REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported four more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, along with 324 new cases.

Two of the individuals who died were in their 80s, one from Regina and one from the South Central zone. One individual was in their 30s from the North Central zone and another was in their 50s from the Northeast zone.

There are 4,682 active cases in the province. There were 345 recoveries reported on Thursday.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 283 (23.3 new cases per 100,000 population).

There are 15 new cases in the Far Northwest, three in the Far North Central, 15 in the Far Northeast, 47 in the Northwest, 37 in the North Central zone, nine in the Northeast zone, 109 in Saskatoon, one in the Central West zone, six in the Central East, 53 in Regina, 15 in the Southwest, two in the South Central zone, eight in the Southeast and four are pending location details.

There have been 75 COVID-19 related deaths in Saskatchewan.

The SHA performed 3,476 tests on Wednesday.

19 CASES AT PIONEER VILLAGE CAME FROM RESIDENTS OF EXTENDICARE PARKSIDE

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said 19 of 25 residents of Extendicare Parkside, who were recently moved to Pioneer Village, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The SHA provided the details about cases at Regina’s Pioneer Village in a media conference on Thursday afternoon.

In a separate outbreak at Pioneer Village, five residents tested positive, one of which has recovered. The most recent positive test in this outbreak was on Nov. 30.

HOW SASK. PLANS TO DISTRIBUTE COVID-19 VACCINES TO THE PUBLIC

Although questions still hover over when a COVID-19 vaccine will be ready for distribution in Canada, the province rolled out its plan for how it will be delivered to the public when the time comes.

The province’s Vaccine Delivery Plan is a phased approach to distribution, one that plans for a pilot of the vaccine delivery to take place before the new year.

The province said the first phase of the plan will include a focus on “targeted vaccination of priority populations” with widespread access to the vaccine as the target goal for the second phase.

Read more here.