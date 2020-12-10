REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority said 19 of 25 residents of Extendicare Parkside, who were recently moved to Pioneer Village, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The SHA provided the details about cases at Regina’s Pioneer Village in a media conference on Thursday afternoon.

In a separate outbreak at Pioneer Village, five residents tested positive, one of which has recovered. The most recent positive test in this outbreak was on Nov. 30.

Four staff at Pioneer Village have tested positive, one is currently active.

SHA CONFIRMS 12TH DEATH AT EXTENDICARE PARKSIDE

The SHA reported a twelfth person has died after testing positive for COVID-19 at Regina’s Extendicare Parkside.

The resident passed away on Wednesday.

Fifty-eight staff and 141 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at the centre. There are 162 residents in total at Extendicare Parkside.