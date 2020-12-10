REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority reported a twelfth person has died after testing positive for COVID-19 at Regina’s Extendicare Parkside.

The resident passed away on Wednesday.

Fifty-eight staff and 141 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at the centre. There are 162 residents in total at Extendicare Parkside.

19 NEW COVID-19 CASES AT PIONEER VILLAGE

The SHA said 19 of 25 residents of Extendicare Parkside, who were moved to Pioneer Village, have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a separate outbreak at Pioneer Village, five residents tested positive, one of which has recovered. The most recent positive test in this outbreak was on Nov. 30.

Four staff at Pioneer Village have tested positive, one is currently active.

SHA, EXTENDICARE PARKSIDE ENTER INTO CO-MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has entered into a temporary co-management agreement with Extendicare Parkside.

In a release Wednesday, the SHA said it will take control of day-to-day operations at Parkside. The agreement is effective immediately and continues until Jan. 15, 2021. The health authority has the option to extend the agreement 30 additional days, based on an assessment of the situation.

SHA CEO Scott Livingstone said the health authority is currently providing additional staff to help the facility manage the outbreak.

REGINA FIRE AND PROTECTIVE SERVICES ASSISTING

The Regina Fire Department was called in to assist with medical care at Parkside on Sunday, and will remain there until Friday. More than a dozen members are taking part, with four off-duty members attending the facility each day.

“It is an urgent community need and that’s what those firefighters do every day,” Regina Fire Chief Layne Jackson said. “When there’s an emergency, when there’s a crisis, we’re there to help.”

Jackson said crews already have the emergency medical skills and training needed, so this is just “putting it to very good use.”