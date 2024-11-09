REGINA
Regina

    • Here's a live look at civic election results for Regina and across southern Sask.

    Share

    Polls have closed for civic elections across southern Saskatchewan. Follow along with our live blog below as updates come in. 

    CTV News Regina will also be airing special coverage of Regina’s municipal election this evening beginning at 9:30 p.m.

    The special coverage will be livestreamed on the CTV Regina website at the top of this article. 

    Regina residents cast their ballots for mayor, as well as city councillors and school board trustees in their ward.

    Advance voting for Regina’s municipal election took place from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, with 15,190 ballots cast.

    Polls were open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

    As winners are declared, their name will be bolded and starred below.

    Mayoral candidates

    Including incumbent Sandra Masters, 11 people will be vying for the city’s top job. Lori Bresciani is the only member of the outgoing city council hoping to be named mayor.

    • Sandra Masters
    • Lori Bresciani
    • Chad Bachynski
    • Bill Bratt
    • Bevann Fox
    • Melina Bushenlonga
    • Kevin Kardash
    • Bob Pearce
    • Shawn Sparvier
    • Rod Williams
    • Nathaniel Hewton

    City council candidates

    Ward 1 candidates

    • Joanne Crofford
    • Talha Khan
    • Jessie Morris
    • Dan Rashovich

    Ward 2 candidates

    • Anamul Akanda
    • Zaid Hameed
    • Bob Hawkins
    • Chidi Igwe
    • Andre Magnan
    • Sanket Patel
    • George Tsikis

    Ward 3 candidates

    • David Froh
    • Faaiq Tanveer
    • Barry Wilkie

    Ward 4 candidates

    • Balvir Bhathal
    • Mark Burton
    • Glen Geiger
    • Danish Hasan
    • Deb Nyczai
    • Kofo Oni
    • Charles Umeh

    Ward 5 candidates

    • Dharmesh Dave
    • Grant Jakubowski
    • Marianne Mucz
    • Leticia Oystrick
    • Shifaan Shafi
    • Sarah Turnbull

    Ward 6 candidates

    • Fawaz Adegoke
    • Glenn Douglass
    • Victoria Flores
    • Julian Levy
    • Corey Liebrecht
    • David Whitrow

    Ward 7 candidates

    • John Gross
    • Abdi Gure
    • Terina Nelson
    • Shobna Radons

    Ward 8 candidates

    • Shannon Orell-Bast
    • Cory Terry
    • Alex Tkach
    • Shanon Zachidniak
    • Mohammad Zafar

    Ward 9 candidates

    • Reid Hill
    • Jason Mancinelli
    • Saad Siddiqui
    • Jeff Soroka
    • Tanis Wilder

    Ward 10 candidates

    • Anita Adefuye
    • Clark Bezo
    • Jerry Flegel
    • Chris Simmie
    • Umer Syed

    Public School Board Trustee candidates

    Subdivision 1

    • Kelly Bond
    • Ted Jaleta

    Subdivision 2

    • Carla Taylor-Brown
    • Jason Agar
    • Kale MacLellan
    • Tracey McMurchy

    Subdivision 3

    • Adam Hicks
    • Mandeep Sinhmar

    Subdivision 4

    • Cindy Anderson
    • Tolu Folarin
    • Tracey Sparrowhawk

    Subdivision 5

    • Lee Harding
    • Sarah Cummings Truszkowski

    Subdivision 6

    • Brandon-Shea Mutala
    • Douglas Armbruster
    • Laura Luby
    • Mohammad Z. Hasan

    Subdivision 7

    • Lacey Weekes
    • Lise Merle

    City wide separate school board candidates

    • Benard Wenga Ntcheping
    • Darren Wilcox
    • Greg Fischer
    • Jeannine Whitehouse
    • Kelly Miller
    • Malanie McKay
    • Rob Bresciani
    • Robert Kowalchuk
    • Ryan Bast
    • Shauna Weniger 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    U.S. Congress hosts second round of UFO hearings

    The U.S. government held another UFO hearing on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, the second such hearing in 16 months. This hearing was billed as an attempt by congress to provide a better understanding of what is known about previous sightings of UFOs, also known as UAPs (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena).

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News