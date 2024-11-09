Here's a live look at civic election results for Regina and across southern Sask.

Polls have closed for civic elections across southern Saskatchewan. Follow along with our live blog below as updates come in.

CTV News Regina will also be airing special coverage of Regina’s municipal election this evening beginning at 9:30 p.m.

The special coverage will be livestreamed on the CTV Regina website at the top of this article.

Regina residents cast their ballots for mayor, as well as city councillors and school board trustees in their ward.

Advance voting for Regina’s municipal election took place from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, with 15,190 ballots cast.

Polls were open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

As winners are declared, their name will be bolded and starred below.

Mayoral candidates

Including incumbent Sandra Masters, 11 people will be vying for the city’s top job. Lori Bresciani is the only member of the outgoing city council hoping to be named mayor.

Sandra Masters

Lori Bresciani

Chad Bachynski

Bill Bratt

Bevann Fox

Melina Bushenlonga

Kevin Kardash

Bob Pearce

Shawn Sparvier

Rod Williams

Nathaniel Hewton

City council candidates

Ward 1 candidates

Joanne Crofford

Talha Khan

Jessie Morris

Dan Rashovich

Ward 2 candidates

Anamul Akanda

Zaid Hameed

Bob Hawkins

Chidi Igwe

Andre Magnan

Sanket Patel

George Tsikis

Ward 3 candidates

David Froh

Faaiq Tanveer

Barry Wilkie

Ward 4 candidates

Balvir Bhathal

Mark Burton

Glen Geiger

Danish Hasan

Deb Nyczai

Kofo Oni

Charles Umeh

Ward 5 candidates

Dharmesh Dave

Grant Jakubowski

Marianne Mucz

Leticia Oystrick

Shifaan Shafi

Sarah Turnbull

Ward 6 candidates

Fawaz Adegoke

Glenn Douglass

Victoria Flores

Julian Levy

Corey Liebrecht

David Whitrow

Ward 7 candidates

John Gross

Abdi Gure

Terina Nelson

Shobna Radons

Ward 8 candidates

Shannon Orell-Bast

Cory Terry

Alex Tkach

Shanon Zachidniak

Mohammad Zafar

Ward 9 candidates

Reid Hill

Jason Mancinelli

Saad Siddiqui

Jeff Soroka

Tanis Wilder

Ward 10 candidates

Anita Adefuye

Clark Bezo

Jerry Flegel

Chris Simmie

Umer Syed

Public School Board Trustee candidates

Subdivision 1

Kelly Bond

Ted Jaleta

Subdivision 2

Carla Taylor-Brown

Jason Agar

Kale MacLellan

Tracey McMurchy

Subdivision 3

Adam Hicks

Mandeep Sinhmar

Subdivision 4

Cindy Anderson

Tolu Folarin

Tracey Sparrowhawk

Subdivision 5

Lee Harding

Sarah Cummings Truszkowski

Subdivision 6

Brandon-Shea Mutala

Douglas Armbruster

Laura Luby

Mohammad Z. Hasan

Subdivision 7

Lacey Weekes

Lise Merle

City wide separate school board candidates