REGINA -- The Regina police have charged three people, two women and a man, with selling meth and fentanyl.

Two locations, one in the 1800 block of Prince of Wales Drive and one in the 3800 block of E. Eastgate Dr, as well as a vehicle were searched on Sept. 20. Police found packaging, cash, methamphetamine, fentanyl, three cell phones, stolen ID and credit card and paraphernalia.

A 35 year-old man, and 28 year-old woman and a 26 year-old appeared in court on Monday.