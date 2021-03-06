REGINA -- Three COVID-19 deaths were reported in Saskatchewan on Saturday, along with 163 new cases and 52 recoveries.

The province said the deaths include one person in their 50s, one person in their 70s and one person in the 80-plus age group. All three people were from the Saskatoon zone.

There are currently 1,613 cases considered active. The seven-day average for new cases is 155, or 12.7 per 100,000 population.

The 163 new cases were reported in the Far North West (four), Far North East (14), North West (10), North Central (20), North East (three), Saskatoon (34), Central West (one), Central East (12), Regina (58), South West (one) and South East (four) zones.

Twelve cases pending residence information were assigned. Two out-of-province cases were removed from the counts.

There are 142 people in hospital related to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, including 22 in intensive care.

The province said 2,744 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan on Friday.

A total of 3,577 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were newly administered, bringing total distribution to 90,456 doses.