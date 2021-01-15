Advertisement
382 new COVID-19 cases in Sask,: 4 more deaths
Published Friday, January 15, 2021 8:47AM CST Last Updated Friday, January 15, 2021 1:41PM CST
Saskatchewan reported 382 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday – the third highest number reported since the start of the pandemic. Four more people have died due to the virus.
There are 210 people in hospital – a new record for the province – and 35 people in intensive care.
The seven-day average of daily new cases reached 320 on Friday – another record.
More to come...
