REGINA -- Regina police have charged four people for allegedly selling stolen vehicles in Regina.

According to police, two men and two women fraudulently bought vehicles from a dealership in Saskatoon and brought them to Regina between September and December.

Police say a 34-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were arrested on Oct. 23. After further investigation, police say they found evidence of tampering with vehicle identification numbers. They also found fraudulent documents. Two other suspects were taken into custody on Nov. 28 and Dec. 7. The man charged in October was re-arrested on Dec. 9.

Police say one of the vehicles was found in Montana. Five vehicles and trailers have been recovered, and another vehicle was seized as offence-related property.

Ryan Andrew Wahoski, 34, is facing 43 charges including identify fraud and tampering with vehicle identification numbers. He appeared in court on Dec. 10.

Jennifer Darlene Slinn is facing 29 charges, including possession of stolen property and identity theft. She appeared in court on Dec. 2.

Eric Francis Ralph Baker, 48, is facing 23 charges, including possession of stolen property and identity theft. He appeared in court on Dec. 9.

Falene Jill Martin-Raina, 39, is facing six charges including possession of stolen property and identity theft. She appeared in court on Oct. 24.