REGINA -- Four people are facing human trafficking charges after the RCMP says they were stopped with two young girls in the back of their vehicles near Swift Current on Tuesday.

According to the RCMP, an off-duty officer saw three vehicles travelling on Highway 1 at a high rate of speed. The vehicles were clocked driving over 153 kilometres per hour, the RCMP said in a news release.

The vehicles were stopped and officers were issuing tickets for traffic safety violations when they became suspicious of the drivers and their passengers. Two young girls were in the back seats of two different vehicles. The vehicles had tinted windows and didn’t have any ID.

Shawn Alexander Kelly, 23, Seyed Kourosh Miralinaghi, 19, Seyed Kamran Miralinaghi, 19, and Shermineh Sheri Ziaee, 36, are all facing multiple charges including transporting a person under 18 for the purpose of explointing, procuring a person to offer or provide sexual services and knowingly advertising to provide sexual services.

They are scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 31 in Swift Current.

The RCMP says the two girls aren't related to the accused and their names will not be released.