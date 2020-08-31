REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported four new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The new cases are located in Saskatoon, east central Saskatchewan, south west Saskatchewan and the south central region.

More to come...

POSSIBLE EXPOSURES AT REGINA BUSINESSES

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is alerting the public that someone with COVID-19 recently visited three businesses in the city and were likely infectious.

Anyone who was at these businesses during these times may have been exposed to COVID-19:

Aug. 23 – Save on Foods, 4520 Albert Street South, from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

Aug. 24 – Evolution Fitness South, #100 3615 Pasqua St., from 1 to 2 p.m. (using free weights)

Aug. 27 – Great Canadian Brewhouse, 4820 Gordon Rd., from 8 to 10 p.m.

The SHA said anyone who was at these locations and have symptoms of COVID-19 should immediately self-isolate and get tested.