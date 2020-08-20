REGINA -- The province of Saskatchewan reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

There are three new cases in the south central area and one in Saskatoon.

Of the 1,590 cases reported in the province to date, 149 are active.

There were nine new recoveries in the province on Thursday for a total of 1,419.

Five people are in hospital, four of which are in intensive care in Saskatoon.

Ninety-nine of the active cases in Saskatchewan are located on communal living settings.

REGIONALLY

410 cases from the south area (209 south west, 190 south central, 11 south east)

352 cases from the far north area (346 far north west, 0 far north central, 6 far north east)

254 cases from the north area (121 north west, 68 north central, 65 north east)

249 cases from the Saskatoon area

194 cases from the central area (161 central west, 33 central east)

131 cases from the Regina area

The SHA performed 1,443 tests on Wednesday.

MASKS WILL BE MANDATORY ON REGINA TRANSIT ON AUG. 31

The City of Regina announced masks will be mandatory on all Regina Transit routes as it prepares to increase service.

On Aug. 31 the City of Regina said it will increase service on some routes as it anticipated increased ridership as high school students return to in-class learning.

Buses will be running at capacity, roughly 34 to 37 people per bus, which is why masks will be required.