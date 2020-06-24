REGINA -- Saskatchewan has confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the provincial total to 757.

Two of the new cases are in the far north, one is in the north, while the other is in the south.

Three of the new cases are in Saskatchewan and the other was a Saskatchewan resident tested out of province.

There are currently 101 cases considered active.

Five people are in hospital, including one in ICU in the south.

The far north has had 314 cases to date, 185 in Saskatoon, 112 in the north, 80 in Regina, 54 in the south and 12 in the central region.

Nineteen year olds make up 107 cases while there are 260 in people 20 to 39, 239 in people 40 to 59, 130 in people 60 to 79 and 21 over 80.

Women make up 51 per cent of cases and men make up 49 per cent.

There have been 13 deaths related to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

The province has conducted 61,856 tests to date.

PHASE 4 PART 2 TO BEGIN ON JUNE 29

The Government of Saskatchewan says the second half of Phase four of the Reopening Saskatchewan plan will begin on June 29.

Museums, libraries, galleries, movie theatres and live theatres will be permitted to reopen.

Indoor pools, rinks, sports, casinos and bingo halls will be permitted to open in the next two weeks.